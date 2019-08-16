Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Fast laps at the Monterey Reunion with Kendall in a GTU RX-7

Ride with racing legend Tommy Kendall at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion as he turns laps in the 1982 Mazda RX-7 IMSA GTU machine that launched his career.

