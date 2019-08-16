DiBenedetto leads second Bristol practice

Matt DiBenedetto was quickest in final NASCAR Cup Series practice at Bristol with a lap of 128.848 mph (14.892 seconds).

Second quick was Ryan Blaney at 128.245 mph. Blaney also brought out a caution late in final practice, causing NASCAR to extend the session for cleanup. Smoke poured from the rear of Blaney’s No. 12 Ford when he lost the power steering pump. He was able to keep the car off the wall and exit the racetrack.

A problem for @Blaney! The @Team_Penske driver reports of a power steering issue late in final practice at @BMSupdates. pic.twitter.com/2Nt6TzG3kt — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 16, 2019

Completing the top five in practice were Aric Almirola at 128.228 mph, Chase Elliott at 128.219 mph, and Alex Bowman at 128.168 mph.

The rest of the top 10 were Kyle Larson at 127.997 mph, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at 127.843 mph, Martin Truex Jr. at 127.614 mph, Austin Dillon at 127.520 mph, and Ryan Newman at 127.512 mph.

At 13th quickest, Joey Logano ran the most laps in final practice at 113.

Chase Briscoe practiced the No. 36 for Front Row Motorsports after Matt Tifft had symptoms of vertigo following opening practice. Tifft made a visit to the infield care center and will be re-evaluated before qualifying.

In the best 10 consecutive lap average it was Blaney over Erik Jones, DiBenedetto, Elliott, Logano, Hamlin, Harvick, Truex, Suarez, and Byron.

UP NEXT: Qualifying at 5:45 p.m. ET.