CORE autosport to close DPi program

The CORE autosport team is planning to conclude its IMSA DPi program at the end of the season.

RACER has learned team owner/driver Jon Bennett has chosen to step back from full-time driving duties, and as a result, co-driver Colin Braun, endurance event co-driver Roman Dumas, and the race-winning crew that field the No. 54 Nissan Onroak DPi have been encouraged to seek new opportunities for the 2020 season and beyond.

CORE’s running of Porsche’s factory GT Team effort in IMSA’s GT Le Mans class is unaffected by the upcoming end to CORE’s prototype racing endeavors.

Having purchased the DPi assets of the former Extreme Speed Motorsports team towards the end of the 2018 season, CORE opted to field one Nissan DPi in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as a follow-up to its wildly successful 2018 campaign using an ORECA 07-Gibson LMP2 chassis.

CORE is expected to make the Nissan DPis available for purchase after the October 12 season finale at Road Atlanta.