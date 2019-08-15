Ford reveals latest Mustang for Xfinity

NASCAR Xfinity Series teams who compete under the Ford banner will run with a new look Mustang beginning in 2020.

Ford introduced its newest version Wednesday morning. It is the second iteration of the Ford Mustang to race in the Xfinity Series after the first version rolled out in 2011.

“We have always talked about Mustang being a car that was born to race, and it’s been gratifying to see it performing so well in multiple series around the world,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director, Ford Performance Motorsports. “It’s a credit to all of our engineers and teams that have worked so hard to make Mustang a championship contender right out of the box.”

The car was developed by Ford Design and the Ford Performance Technical Center (in Concord, N.C.).

The 2020 Ford Mustang for the Xfinity Series is now the fifth motorsports Mustang to be unveiled in the past year. Ford Mustangs in other racing series are NASCAR Cup, NHRA, Supercars, and Cobra Jet.

“Ford and NASCAR have enjoyed a long and storied partnership, and the iconic Mustang has solidified its place within that legacy with an impressive performance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s managing director of racing operations and international development. “We’re looking forward to seeing what the newest generation of the Mustang will do on the track.”

Xfinity Series Ford drivers were enthusiastic about the new car’s looks.

“When I think of Mustang, the two words that come to my mind are performance and racing. The Mustang looks absolutely awesome on the Cup side because it’s as close as you can get to the street car, and I think this Xfinity model is just as nice,” said Chase Briscoe. “I love the hood and think the indentations add so much character to the car that it looks mean just sitting there. I’m super excited to get to drive it and hopefully we can get it to victory lane in its very first race at Daytona.”

Austin Cindric liked what he saw of more elements of the road-going Mustang in the new body. “For any NASCAR fan that loves Ford and the Ford Mustang, I think this body update has to be exciting,” he said. “My daily driver is the little brother to this new Xfinity Mustang spec, and I love how recognizable that relationship is to its street car counterpart. So, I can only imagine someone like myself, that has this car, or just someone who is a fan of the current Mustang, will be thrilled to see it hit the track in 2020!”

Cole Custer added: “When you think of muscle cars you think of Mustang and for us in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this is huge. Anytime you get a new body style it’s going to mean improved performance and that’s something we’re all excited about. I hear from Ford fans all the time about how happy they are that we’re racing Mustang in NASCAR, and I think they’re going to be even happier once they see this new car on the track.”