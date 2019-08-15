UPDATED: Earnhardt Jr.'s plane crashes in Tennessee

Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife his wife Amy Reimann and daughter Isla, along with two pilots, escaped serious injury in the crash of Earnhardt’s Cessna Citation private jet at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tenn.

According to a report from the Federal Aviation Administration, Earnhardt Jr.’s plane rolled off the end of Runway 24 and caught fire after landing at 3:40 p.m. ET.

The Earnhardt family was transported to nearby Johnson City Medical Center to be checked out, but were subsequently released after it was determined they had suffered no serious injuries.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

After leaving the hospital, Earnhardt proceeded to Bristol Motor Speedway where he is scheduled to be part of NBC Sports’ broadcast of Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.

“I got here within five minutes, and the airplane was fully engulfed (in flames), Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunsford said during an evening news conference. “All of the people were out of it … Five occupants, no one’s injured. Under the circumstances, we’re extremely blessed and fortunate.”

“They were very lucky,” Carrier said. “The plane is pretty much destroyed.”