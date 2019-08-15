Currey suspended for for violation of substance abuse policy

Bayley Currey has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for violation of the substance abuse policy.

Currey, who was entered to compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol for Rick Ware Racing, has informed officials he will participate in the Road to Recovery Program. The program must be completed for Currey to be considered for reinstatement.

In a statement issued by Rick Ware Racing, Currey said he failed a drug test issued last week. Currey said an ingredient that is in a pre-workout supplement he takes is on the sport’s banned substance list, which he had been unaware of. Here is the full statement from Currey:

“This weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR informed me that I failed a random drug test administered last week. I spoke with NASCAR’s Doctor where he explained that I had DMHA (2-Amino-5-methylhexane) in my system. I take a pre-workout supplement, Juggernaut Irate, and this ingredient is indeed in the supplement. I was obviously not aware that I was violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy. I have immediately asked NASCAR to enter me into the Road to Recovery Program where I will gain more knowledge about such banned supplements and I will fully cooperate with NASCAR’s direction and advice.

“I have worked very hard for a lifetime to reach this level and I am eternally grateful to be afforded the privilege to compete in the sport that I love. I want to publicly apologize to my owners, Rick and Lisa Ware, all the employees of Rick Ware Racing, my sponsors, NASCAR, and most importantly the fans. My lack of knowledge is no excuse for this to happen. I will expediently complete the process and I will strive to have my suspension lifted as soon as possible.”

Currey was to drive the No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet in Saturday night’s race. He has made nine starts in the Cup Series this year for RWR. Currey has also made nine Xfinity Series and three Truck Series starts this year.

In its statement, RWR said it stands by NASCAR’s decision to “uphold the Drug Policy for each and every owner, driver and crew member in the garage. We believe that Bayley Currey has made an honest mistake, by not checking his pre-workout supplements for ingredients that are not allowed through the NASCAR systems. As an organization, we stand behind Bayley’s Road to Recovery journey, and will always have a place for him within our organization.”