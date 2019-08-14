Ragan to step aside as a Cup Series regular

David Ragan will not compete full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series after this season, his Front Row Motorsports team has announced. Ragan, 33, will compete on a part-time basis “in NASCAR and other series at his desire.” In addition to his recent stint of being Front Row’s driver from 2017-present, Ragan first drove for the organization from 2012-14.

“I’ve prayed and heavily considered this decision, but for myself and my family, I believe this is the right thing to do,” said Ragan. “I am a husband and a father to two young girls first, and I am a driver second. To compete in what I consider the greatest series in the world, you need full dedication of your time and focus. My children are growing up quickly, and I want to concentrate my time in being the best father and husband I can be. I feel this is where God is leading my life, and therefore I’m making this decision.

“There aren’t enough words to thank everyone who has helped me in my career and to all the fans who have supported me in this journey. It’s not over, but I’m ready to spend more time at home.”

Ragan’s rookie season in the Cup Series was 2007 when he drove for Jack Roush. In 2008, Ragan finished a career-best 13th in the point standings and then picked up his first career win three years later in the summer race at Daytona.

He moved to Front Row in 2012 and in 2013 earned his second win in a dramatic finish at Talladega Superspeedway. It was the first Cup Series victory for Front Row Motorsports and team owner Bob Jenkins.

“We admire David for making what I’m sure was a very difficult decision,” said Jenkins. “We also commend him for his reason. David has always put family first, and as a father, I understand what it’s like to not be at that game or big event for your child. Throughout his time at Front Row Motorsports, David has always gone beyond what was asked of him — or even volunteering his own time to help grow our team. Now it’s time for him to give some of that back to his family and we totally support that. Our doors are always open for David and we’ll miss seeing him every week.”

Front Row said it would “announce the driver plans of the No. 38 Ford Mustang team when ready.”

Ragan has also competed for Joe Gibbs Racing when he served as a fill-in driver in 2015 for the injured Kyle Busch, Michael Waltrip Racing, and BK Racing. He’s made 457 career starts with 40 top-10 finishes entering this weekend’s event at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Also on Ragan’s NASCAR resume are two victories in the Xfinity Series and being named the 2007 Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year. He’s also made 29 Truck Series starts.