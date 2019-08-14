Interview: Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez has been floating around the playoff bubble for some time now, and with three races to go he has a six-point deficit to erase.

“I thought it was going to be easier, for sure,” Suarez admits on this week’s podcast about making the playoffs.

In his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing, Suarez has shown improvement over his first two NASCAR Cup Series seasons and making the playoffs would take that a step further. Unfortunately, he’s not the only SHR car at the bottom of the playoff grid, as the driver Suarez is chasing for the final spot is teammate Clint Bowyer.

More of what you’ll hear on this week’s episode: