Interview: Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez has been floating around the playoff bubble for some time now, and with three races to go he has a six-point deficit to erase.
“I thought it was going to be easier, for sure,” Suarez admits on this week’s podcast about making the playoffs.
In his first season with Stewart-Haas Racing, Suarez has shown improvement over his first two NASCAR Cup Series seasons and making the playoffs would take that a step further. Unfortunately, he’s not the only SHR car at the bottom of the playoff grid, as the driver Suarez is chasing for the final spot is teammate Clint Bowyer.
More of what you’ll hear on this week’s episode:
- Suarez tries to explain why he’s more confident and comfortable at SHR compared to JGR
- How the adjustment to the new aero package has been going
- Why Billy Scott is the crew chief for Suarez and how close the No. 41 team is
- Explaining why his move to the Cup Series in 2016 was at the right time but had too many moving parts
- Advice Suarez has been given by team co-owner Tony Stewart
