Bruce Kukuk joins RACER in new VP role

Longtime publishing veteran Bruce Kukuk has joined the sales and publishing team at Racer Media & Marketing, Inc. (RM&M) in the role of Vice President and Associate Publisher encompassing all four RM&M titles: RACER, RACER.com, Vintage Motorsport and SportsCar. In addition, Kukuk will also lead new business development for RACER’s in-house agency, RACER Studio.

“I’m very happy that Bruce has joined the RACER team,” said RM&M co-founder, president and CEO, Paul Pfanner. “He brings over 20 years of media sales and strategy expertise as we continue to grow our audience base and seek new ways to engage with advertisers and sponsors especially on our digital and native content platforms.”

Previously, his experience included stints at TEN: Motor Trend Automotive Group, USA Today Sports Media Group, MSN Advertising, Jumpstart Automotive Group and ESPN. Prior to joining RM&M, Kukuk was Director of National Sales for Storygize where he developed the automotive category producing custom content and programmatic advertising aimed at highly targeted potential customers.

“This is a great opportunity for me to bring the broader automotive category experience I’ve gained and apply it with a laser-like focus in the professional, amateur and historic motorsports categories,” said Kukuk. “Niche categories, like motorsport, are what’s defining the media landscape today, and with RACER being the category leader in North America with some of the best quality content available it offers a number of ways that automotive brands can use the power of motorsports to convey their unique market position and stature.”

Kukuk can be reached by email at bruce@racer.com or by phone at 949.417.6720.