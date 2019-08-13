W Series race winner Powell joins Heinricher Racing at VIR

British driver Alice Powell will make her IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut at Virginia International Raceway in the No. 57 Caterpillar Acura NSX GT3 co-driven by Katherine Legge.

Powell finished third overall in the 2019 W Series, following up on podium finishes in Germany and Belgium with victory in the season finale at Brands Hatch.

In 2009, at age 16, she was the youngest female to compete in the Michelin Formula Renault UK Championship. She also won the British Women Racing Drivers Club Goldstars ‘Elite’ Category award and was the first woman to win a Formula Renault Race in the UK, going on to become the first woman to win a Formula Renault Championship (2010).

With two powerhouse British drivers competing in Sunday’s Michelin GT Challenge (NBCSN 1:30pm ET), Heinricher Racing with Meyer Shank Racing is poised to follow up on last year’s podium finish at VIR.

“I am very excited to be joining Heinricher Racing and Meyer Shank Racing for the next round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship,” said Powell. “This is such a successful and well-respected team. I am looking forward to working with them and settling into driving the Acura NSX GT3. It will be my first time racing in the States and only the second endurance race of my career, so I am very keen to experience VIR.”

“I’m looking forward to VIR and to a fresh start after the last couple of races where we haven’t had the best results,” said the experienced Legge. “I’m really looking forward to racing with Alice. She is a well-respected driver, and we’ll all help her get comfortable with the Acura NSX so her speed translates to sports car racing.

“And, being a fellow Brit, I’m sure we’ll share many laughs!

“We have made a lot of changes to the car for VIR,” Legge continued, “and last year was a strong race for us, so hopefully we can get back into a rhythm.”

“The Heinricher Racing No. 57 Caterpillar effort is pleased to have Alice Powell join the team at VIR as a substitute for Bia Figueiredo,” said team principal Jackie Heinricher. “This is a fantastic track for her USA debut alongside veteran driver Katherine Legge. Our goal has long been to develop female talent, and Alice has the talent deserving of our attention. The entire MSR crew has worked hard to sort our car, and we look forward to shaking off the issues of the past few races to fight back to the top.”