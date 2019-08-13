Penalties handed down at Michigan and Mid-Ohio

Three teams have been issued penalties following NASCAR Cup Series action at Michigan and Xfinity Series competition at Mid-Ohio.

As expected after being announced over the weekend, both Richard Childress Racing teams have been docked 10 driver and owner points for what NASCAR listed on its penalty report as “alternator was not functional” at Michigan International Speedway. Crew chiefs Danny Stockman, of the No. 3 team for Austin Dillon, and Luke Lambert of Daniel Hemric’s No. 8 team, have also been fined $25,000.

Discovered post-qualifying, Dillon and Hemric had their qualifying times disallowed and started from the rear of the field in the Consumers Energy 400. Dillon finished 13th and Hemric 38th.

In the Xfinity Series, crew chief Jeff Meendering of the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota driven by Brandon Jones has been fined $5,000. The car had one lug nut not safe and secure after Saturday afternoon’s B&L Transport 170 where Jones finished 10th.