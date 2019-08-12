NASCAR playoffs watch, post-Michigan

Kevin Harvick is stacking up wins – and playoff points – at the right time.
A second win for Harvick at Michigan has him moving further up the playoff grid. Now with 14 playoff points, Harvick is in striking distance of those ahead of him, although both Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. added one more point to their total by taking home a stage win.
For those looking to make the postseason on points, the gaps for most again increased. Ryan Blaney has leapfrogged Aric Almirola to now be the highest driver on the grid without a win. William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Erik Jones also added to their advantages on the cutline.
But the biggest winner after Michigan was Ryan Newman. Newman went from being tied for the final spot to now 15th on the grid. The biggest loser was Jimmie Johnson, who had been tied with Newman for the final spot, and now finds himself back in a hole and facing the increasing possibility of not making the playoffs.
Here is the playoff grid as it currently stands with three races to go, with a reminder the grid will be reseeded at the end of the regular season when additional points are awarded to the top 10. Kyle Busch is the overall championship point leader.
Kyle Busch: 4 race wins, 29 playoff points
Martin Truex Jr.: 4 race wins, 23 playoff points
Denny Hamlin: 3 race wins, 18 playoff points
Brad Keselowski: 3 race wins, 19 playoff points
Joey Logano: 2 race wins, 17 playoff points
Kevin Harvick: 2 race wins, 14 playoff points
Chase Elliott: 2 race wins, 14 playoff points
Kurt Busch: 1 race win, 6 playoff points
Alex Bowman: 1 race win, 5 playoff points
Ryan Blaney: +101 on cutoff, 2 playoff points
Aric Almirola: +92 on cutoff, 1 playoff points
William Byron: +89 on cutoff, 1 playoff point
Kyle Larson: +71 on cutoff, 3 playoff points
Erik Jones: +70 on cutoff, 0 playoff points
Ryan Newman: +16 on cutoff, 0 playoff points
Clint Bowyer: +6 on cutoff, 0 playoff points
Below the cutoff line is Daniel Suarez (-6), Jimmie Johnson (-12), Paul Menard (-53), and Chris Buescher (-73).
