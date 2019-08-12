NASCAR playoffs watch, post-Michigan

Kevin Harvick is stacking up wins – and playoff points – at the right time.

A second win for Harvick at Michigan has him moving further up the playoff grid. Now with 14 playoff points, Harvick is in striking distance of those ahead of him, although both Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. added one more point to their total by taking home a stage win.

For those looking to make the postseason on points, the gaps for most again increased. Ryan Blaney has leapfrogged Aric Almirola to now be the highest driver on the grid without a win. William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Erik Jones also added to their advantages on the cutline.

But the biggest winner after Michigan was Ryan Newman. Newman went from being tied for the final spot to now 15th on the grid. The biggest loser was Jimmie Johnson, who had been tied with Newman for the final spot, and now finds himself back in a hole and facing the increasing possibility of not making the playoffs.

Here is the playoff grid as it currently stands with three races to go, with a reminder the grid will be reseeded at the end of the regular season when additional points are awarded to the top 10. Kyle Busch is the overall championship point leader.

Kyle Busch: 4 race wins, 29 playoff points

Martin Truex Jr.: 4 race wins, 23 playoff points

Denny Hamlin: 3 race wins, 18 playoff points

Brad Keselowski: 3 race wins, 19 playoff points

Joey Logano: 2 race wins, 17 playoff points

Kevin Harvick: 2 race wins, 14 playoff points

Chase Elliott: 2 race wins, 14 playoff points

Kurt Busch: 1 race win, 6 playoff points

Alex Bowman: 1 race win, 5 playoff points

Ryan Blaney: +101 on cutoff, 2 playoff points

Aric Almirola: +92 on cutoff, 1 playoff points

William Byron: +89 on cutoff, 1 playoff point

Kyle Larson: +71 on cutoff, 3 playoff points

Erik Jones: +70 on cutoff, 0 playoff points

Ryan Newman: +16 on cutoff, 0 playoff points

Clint Bowyer: +6 on cutoff, 0 playoff points

Below the cutoff line is Daniel Suarez (-6), Jimmie Johnson (-12), Paul Menard (-53), and Chris Buescher (-73).