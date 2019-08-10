Jones tops final MIS practice

Erik Jones paced final practice at Michigan with a lap of 189.843 mph (37.926 seconds) Saturday afternoon.

Jones, like polesitter Brad Keselowski, is a Michigan native looking for his first win at the track.

Filling out the top five were Alex Bowman at 188.763 mph, Kevin Harvick at 188.640 mph, Austin Dillon at 188.487 mph, and Daniel Suarez at 188.393 mph. Suarez brought out a brief caution in final practice.

Suarez slid up out of the groove through the corner and when getting sideways caught the Turn 2 wall with the right rear of his Ford Mustang. He was able to limp the car back to pit road on a flat left-rear tire without suffering any additional damage.

Completing the top 10 were Clint Bowyer at 188.393 mph, Martin Truex Jr. at 188.388 mph, Ryan Blaney at 188.358 mph, Jimmie Johnson at 188.240 mph, and Kyle Larson at 188.181 mph.

In the best 10 consecutive lap average it was Jones over Bowyer, Harvick, Bowman, and Larson.

UP NEXT: Consumers Energy 400 at 3 p.m. ET Sunday.