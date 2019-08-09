The Week In Sports Car, August 9, with Stephen Kilbey

It’s time for The Week In Sports Cars podcast with Marshall Pruett and RACER.com’s Stephen Kilbey, all driven by listener Q&A.
Discussion Topics:
- IMSA (starts at 1m24s)
- WEC/AsLMS/ELMS/ACO (1h01m19s)
- General (1h20m28s)
- Fun (1h40m45s)
