Cup Series pole on his home turf for Keselowski

Michigan native Brad Keselowski will start from the pole Sunday afternoon at his home track.

Keselowski was the final driver to put down a lap in single-car qualifying and he was the fastest at 190.471 mph (37.801 seconds). The pole is Keselowski’s second of the season and at Michigan, and the 16th of his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career.

But the Penske Ford Mustang driver still seeks a win on the big Michigan oval.

Joining Keselowski on the front row will be Kevin Harvick, winner of last year’s race, who reeled off a fast lap of 190.089 mph.

Completing the top five were William Byron (189.703 mph), Alex Bowman (189.509 mph), and Clint Bowyer (189.439 mph). Chase Elliott was sixth fastest at 189.384 mph. At one point in qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet drivers Byron, Bowman, and Elliott sat 1-2-3 on the leaderboard.

Austin Dillon (189.324 mph), Ryan Blaney (189.299 mph), Joey Logano (189.255 mph), and Paul Menard (189.095 mph) rounded out the top 10.

Jimmie Johnson was 12th fastest at 188.892 mph. Kurt Busch was 15th at 188.373 mph.

The rest of the top 20 were: Denny Hamlin at 188.093 mph, Martin Truex Jr. at 187.911 mph, Erik Jones at 187.877 mph, Kyle Larson at 187.573 mph, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at 187.510 mph.

Further back was Ryan Newman 22nd fastest at 186.882 mph and Kyle Busch 24th at 186.553 mph.

UP NEXT: Second practice at 8:35 a.m. ET Saturday.