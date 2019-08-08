The Week In IndyCar, August 8, with Mike Hull and Jacob Abel
Image by Levitt/LAT
The Week In IndyCar, August 8, with Mike Hull and Jacob Abel
By:
|
Marshall Pruett
2 hours ago
Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull makes his return to The Week In IndyCar to answer great listener Q&A, and he’s followed by Road To Indy driver Jacob Abel, who is learning quickly in the Indy Pro 2000 series.
We close, as usual, with show host and IndyCar reporter Marshall Pruett fielding all manner of questions, with silly season items and the recent announcement of IndyCar’s plans for hybridization leading the conversation.
Mike Hull (13m18s)
Jacob Abel (53m38s)
MP Q&A (1h14m28s)
IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2019 season marks Marshall Pruett's 33rd year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
