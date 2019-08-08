Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, August 8, with Mike Hull and Jacob Abel

Chip Ganassi Racing managing director Mike Hull makes his return to The Week In IndyCar to answer great listener Q&A, and he’s followed by Road To Indy driver Jacob Abel, who is learning quickly in the Indy Pro 2000 series.

We close, as usual, with show host and IndyCar reporter Marshall Pruett fielding all manner of questions, with silly season items and the recent announcement of IndyCar’s plans for hybridization leading the conversation.

  1. Mike Hull (13m18s)
  2. Jacob Abel (53m38s)
  3. MP Q&A (1h14m28s)

