SAFEisFAST: Finding tenths

The ability to suck it up and find those final tenths can often mean the difference between starting on the pole or being mired in the middle of the pack.

In the latest video from SAFEisFAST, the online resource for young racers presented by Honda, James Hinchcliffe and a group of fellow IndyCar drivers reveal just where they find those final tenths. The stellar panel — including Indy 500 winners Will Power and Simon Pagenaud, Graham Rahal, Felix Rosenqvist and Jack Harvey, along with five-time Le Mans GT winner Oliver Gavin — covers everything from late braking to exit speeds to knowing when a slight lift can be faster than keeping your foot flat.