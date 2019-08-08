Mexican Grand Prix to stay on calendar through 2022

The Mexican Grand Prix will remain on the Formula 1 calendar until 2022 after the signing of a new contract on Thursday.

The race returned to the schedule in 2015 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and has been a popular venue, with large crowds attending all four editions since then. This year’s race was due to be the last of the current contract but a new three-year deal has been agreed and F1 CEO Chase Carey says it confirms one of the best-attended events on the calendar.

“We are pleased to have renewed our partnership with Mexico City, which will now host the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix until at least 2022,” Carey said. “Ever since it returned to the championship calendar in 2015, this event has always proved to be amazingly popular with the public and fans, not just in Mexico, but also around the world.

“Proof of this is the fact that the race promoter has won the FIA award for the best event no fewer than four years in a row and, in those four years, over 1.3 million spectators have attended the grand prix.

“The grand prix has also been an important economic driver for the city, reinforcing its credentials as a center for tourism. I would like to thank the Mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and the entire government of Mexico City for all their efforts in ensuring that Formula 1 continues in Mexico and I look forward to seeing another big crowd of fans at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez from October 25 to 27 for the Formula 1 Grand Premio de Mexico 2019.”

A new financing model means public resources from the Mexico City government will not be used, and Alejandro Soberon — president and CEO of race promoter CIE — praised the government for creating a trust that will raise the private investment required.

“I want to deeply thank Dr. Claudia Sheinbaum and the Government of Mexico City for the vote of confidence they have entrusted in us,” Soberon said. “At CIE, we remain committed to promoting and operating the highest-quality events in the world. Through this international platform, we have the opportunity to showcase the diverse cultural wealth of this fantastic city.

“We look forward to welcoming the thousands of tourists, both domestic and foreign to this award-winning event. In addition, I want to thank the Formula 1 fans both in Mexico and abroad — without a doubt, your energy and passion has made our grand prix a very unique and special experience.”

The new contract means only Spain, Germany and Italy remain without a deal for 2020, but all three have been in talks with F1. The Italian Grand Prix is expected to sign a new contract in the coming weeks, while one of the other two races could still feature on a record 22-round calendar next season.