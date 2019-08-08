Andretti team confirms Daly return for Laguna

Andretti Autosport announced today that Conor Daly will be returning to the team to drive its No. 25 U.S. Air Force-backed Honda for the NTT IndyCar Series season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in late September.

Indianapolis native Daly made his sixth Indy 500 last May in Andretti’s fifth entry, qualifying in 11th and finished 10th. He has since made a couple of starts for Carlin Racing at Texas and Iowa, but Laguna will mark his first race of the year outside of oval tracks.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get back to my road course roots and take on Laguna Seca with Andretti Autosport and the United States Air Force,” said Daly. “It’s been incredible to be a part of the team this year carrying the USAF colors and to represent them at the season finale will be very special. I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to do with the USAF this year on and off the track and I can’t wait to get back in the No. 25 car!”

The USAF served as Daly’s primary sponsor at the Indianapolis 500 and has been an associate sponsor for Andretti Autosport all season, with branding featured across the team’s four full-season entries of Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti and Zach Veach.

“We are thrilled to have Conor, as well as the U.S. Air Force, join us again for the season finale in Laguna Seca,” said team CEO Michael Andretti. “Conor was a great addition during the month of May and being able to continue this great partnership with the Air Force at the series season finale is another special opportunity to show our support and honor the brave men and women serving our nation.”

“We were extremely proud of the effort that Conor and the entire Andretti Autosport Team put in for the Indianapolis 500,” said Maj Ross McKnight, Chief Air Force National Events Branch. “The activation exceeded all Air Force Recruiting objectives and we are excited to continue that success at Laguna Seca and the IndyCar season finale.”