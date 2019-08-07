Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

NASCAR interview: Ty Gibbs and Riley Herbst

Ty Gibbs and Riley Herbst (pictured above) are Joe Gibbs Racing’s youngest drivers and they are splitting time in the No. 18 Toyota in the ARCA Menards Series. But the most important thing you should know is that Gibbs and Herbst are good friends with goofy personalities, as highlighted on this week’s podcast.

Some of what you’ll hear:

  • Distracting each other on the simulator and putting an F1 car on Eldora dirt
  • What it meant for Gibbs to finally get his first ARCA win at Gateway
  • Being banned from go-kart tracks
  • The importance for both to stay in school while racing

 

