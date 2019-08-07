NASCAR interview: Ty Gibbs and Riley Herbst
Kelly Crandall
2 hours ago
Ty Gibbs and Riley Herbst (
pictured above) are Joe Gibbs Racing’s youngest drivers and they are splitting time in the No. 18 Toyota in the ARCA Menards Series. But the most important thing you should know is that Gibbs and Herbst are good friends with goofy personalities, as highlighted on this week’s podcast.
Some of what you’ll hear:
Distracting each other on the simulator and putting an F1 car on Eldora dirt
What it meant for Gibbs to finally get his first ARCA win at Gateway
Being banned from go-kart tracks
The importance for both to stay in school while racing
Kelly Crandall
Kelly has been on the NASCAR beat full-time since 2013, and joined RACER as chief NASCAR writer in 2017. Her work has also appeared in NASCAR.com, the NASCAR Illustrated magazine, and NBC Sports. A corporate communications graduate from Central Penn College, Crandall is a two-time George Cunningham Writer of the Year recipient from the National Motorsports Press Association.
