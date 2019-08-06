Lewis Hamilton suggests Red Bull should sign double world champion Fernando Alonso to replace the struggling Pierre Gasly.

Daniel Ricciardo’s decision to move to Renault meant Red Bull promoted Gasly after just one year of Formula 1 experience, and the Frenchman has struggled so far with a best finish of fourth at Silverstone. Max Verstappen, meanwhile, has won two of the last four races and was on pole position in Hungary. After a race-long battle between Hamilton and Verstappen on Sunday was praised by Alonso, the championship leader hinted Red Bull should approach the Spaniard.

“Well, firstly that’s really awesome that he’s supportive,” Hamilton said. “I was just actually watching some of the restarts, the starts of previous years and watching him from his Renault days, and I remember before I even got to Formula 1 watching how amazing their starts were.

“I don’t know how old Fernando is now, but he’s always going to be a great driver. If he can get a good seat, he’s always welcome here to battle with us. It doesn’t make a difference, really, necessarily for me. I’m here to fight whoever’s here.”

After Verstappen suggested it was a shame he didn’t get the opportunity to fight against Alonso in F1, Hamilton replied: “Could be a good team-mate for you…”

Verstappen pointed out Hamilton has experience as Alonso’s team-mate and could speak to Wolff about the two-time world champion joining Mercedes, but Hamilton said Gasly’s lack of results suggest Red Bull would benefit from approaching Alonso.

“The sport needs the best drivers in the best seats, and there is still at least a seat available that’s good enough for winning, and he’s good enough for winning, so it wouldn’t be such a bad (move)… Valtteri’s great; Valtteri’s been winning! You [Verstappen] are the one with the extra seat, I would say.”

Alonso currently has no confirmed drives after leaving Toyota’s World Endurance Championship project at the end of the 2018/19 Super Season, and last raced in F1 for McLaren in Abu Dhabi last year.