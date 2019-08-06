Penalties post-Eldora and Watkins Glen

Watkins Glen was perhaps not the best of weekends for Parker Kligerman, who started 24th and finished 26th in Gaunt Racing’s No. 96 TRD 40th Anniversary Toyota Camry: Crew chief Mark Hillman was fined $10,000 after the Go Bowling at The Glen for lug nut(s) not properly installed (per Section 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels).

Far worse for the team logistically were the three-race suspensions handed down to Eldora Truck race runner-up Sheldon Creed’s GMS Racing crew chief (Jeff Stankiewicz), truck chief (Austin Pollak) and engineer (Jonathan Stewart). All must miss the next three NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series points events, through Sept. 10, due to a “loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle” in practice (per Section 20.3.4.a Ballast Containers).

GMS Racing announced today that they will not appeal the penalty. Darren Fraley will step in for Stankiewicz as interim crew chief for the next three Truck races.