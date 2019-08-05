Dan Binks, Corvette Racing charity gala a success at Road America

The latest charitable efforts led by Corvette Racing and its crew chief Dan Binks raised $25,000 last weekend at Road America. The site of IMSA’s annual visit to Wisconsin has served as a regular backdrop for the championship-winning program’s efforts to raise funds for Camp Anokijig, a nearby summer camp that offers leadership and educational opportunities for boys and girls ranging in age from 7-16.



Held in the Corvette Corral, used body panels, crew clothing, and other authentic, race-worn parts were auctioned off and autographed by Corvette Racing’s drivers as a large audience turned out to show its support for the camp that groomed Binks decades ago.

Now serving as one of Camp Anokijig’s board members, Binks and his Corvette Racing family have generated almost $500,000 for a facility that is closing in on its 100th anniversary.

“The outpouring of generosity from IMSA fans and everybody pulling together to help these kids is overwhelming,” Binks told RACER. “There’s something here that touches a chord with people, and it’s amazing to see how much was raised in 45 minutes.”