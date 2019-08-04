What are you waiting for?

Have you been dreaming of racing, or just pushing your Mazda to the limits? Get off that couch and find an event – it’s easier than you think

Whether that Mazda is an RX-7 or a Miata, a Mazda3 or 2 all the way up to the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, thousands of Mazda owners are participating in dozens of different motorsports events every weekend. Those events may be competitive, such as road racing or autocross, or simple track day events where owners can experience the agility designed into every Mazda in a safe, educational environment.

If you’re reading this, there are two things that likely describe you: 1. You’re a Mazda owner or fan; and 2. You are a motorsports enthusiast. If you haven’t already, it’s time to combine the two.

“In this day and age, it’s actually easier than ever to get on track,” explains Tom Long, a professional racer and coach whose roots in the sport start pretty far down the ladder. “You don’t need a bona fide sports car in order to do it. A good, safe car that’s track-worthy – meaning everything’s been gone through from a safety standpoint – is all it takes. You can easily get on track with multiple organizations, with one being the Sports Car Club of America’s (SCCA) Track Night in America program. It’s a really educational program that takes place in an afternoon at a racetrack near you.”

