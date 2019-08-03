Cameron keeps Penske Acura on top in third practice

Dane Cameron bettered his weekend-best time with a lap of 1m49.590s to lead Saturday morning’s third practice at Road America for the IMSA Road Race Showcase.

The No. 6 Team Penske Acura ARX-05 has led all three sessions, while Helio Castroneves was second in the No. 7 Acura DPi at 1m49.783s, to give the team its second-consecutive 1-2 sweep.

“I’m really happy with the balance of our cars,” Cameron said. “It doesn’t pay anything to win practice, so we’ll see how we do in qualifying. But even that doesn’t matter as much as it does on Sunday. We’re staying focused on the big prize right now. We’ll make sure we have a good race car for Sunday, and keep trying to win races when we can, hopefully extend the points lead and try to win the championship for Roger in IMSA, for Acura, and hopefully, my third driver’s championship as well.”

Oliver Jarvis was third in the No. 77 Mazda Team Joest RT-24P, with a 1m50.269s. The remainder of the DPi field was at least one second behind the lead Acura, led by Colin Braun in the No 54 CORE autosport Nissan Ligier JSP217. Pipo Derani had the fastest of the five Cadillacs, sixth quickest in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Laurens Vanthoor led GTLM with a 2m1.644s in the No. 912 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR, edging the No. 24 Team RLL BMW M8 GTLM of Jesse Krohn by 0.004s. Tom Blomqvist was third in the No. 25 BMW, followed by the Ford GTs of Ryan Briscoe (No. 67) and Dirk Mueller (No. 66).

Paul Holton threw down the gauntlet early in the one-hour session with a lap of 2m5.897s in the No. 76 Compass Racing McLaren 720S GT3. That led the session until Ben Keating went fastest with a late lap of 2m5.485s in the No. 33 Riley Motorsports Wynn’s Mercedes-AMG GT3 — the only competitor to beat the McLaren. Robby Foley was third in the No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW M6 GT3, followed by Dennis Olsen in the No. 91 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R and Richard Heistand in the No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3.

Matt McMurry was fastest in LMP2, at 1m52.137s in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA Gibson.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: WeatherTech Championship qualifying begins at 12:35 p.m. (all times CT) for the GTD class, followed by 15-minute sessions for GTLM at 1 p.m. and DPi/LMP2 at 1:25 p.m. Qualifying will be followed by a two-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge race, beginning at 4:05 p.m.

Sunday’s IMSA Road Race Showcase, a two-hour, 40-minute event, begins at 1:35 p.m. CT. The race will be televised on a same-day delay on NBCSN, from 6-9 p.m. ET.