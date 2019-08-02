This Week in Mazda Motorsports, Aug. 3

The Hoosier Super Tour season wraps up with a Laguna Seca finale

The final SCCA Hoosier Super Tour event of the season, as well as the final U.S. Majors Tour race weekend in SCCA’s Western Conference, rolled into WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for a packed weekend hosted by San Francisco Region. And there were ample intense battles during the weekend, with many being decided on the final lap.

One race that was decided late in the going was Touring 4 on Saturday. Izzy Sanchez looked well on the way to the T4 win, but with three laps remaining, Sanchez spun and Lance Stewart, driving the No. 10 Mazda/Hoosier/Hawk Mazda RX-8, inherited the lead and the win.

“I pretty much didn’t have anything for Izzy today,” Stewart said following the race. “I was hoping that by the end of the race his tires might go off a little bit and maybe give us a shot. He had some kind of an issue and spun coming out of Turn 9, [and] that gave me the opportunity to get in front – and I only had to stay there for a couple of laps.” Stewart repeated his victory in the longer race on Sunday.

In another tense battle, E Production polesitter Glen McCready and his Mazda MX-5 got beat into Turn 2 on the opening lap by the No. 50 Mazda Motorsports/G-Loc Brakes/Goodyear Tires/Wankelworks Mazda RX-3 of Aaron Downey. Early on, Downey looked strong. But as laps ticked by, McCready looked faster and closed in on the leader. A full-course yellow bunched up the field and made the race that much more interesting, but Downey was able to defend for the win.

“Glen didn’t make it easy on me. It’s a scenario we have gone through many, many times,” Downey said about battling McCready. “I got such a good jump at the start. If I can get ahead of him, I can make it a little difficult to get around me.” Downey had no such luck on Sunday, as McCready took the win.