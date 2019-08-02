Montoya leads Acura 1-2 in second Road America practice

Acura and Mazda ran two-by-two in Friday afternoon’s second WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice for the IMSA Road Race Showcase at Road America.

Juan Pablo Montoya was fastest in the session, clocking a 1m50.256s in the No. 6 Team Penske Acura ARX-05 (just shy of co-driver Dane Cameron’s morning fast lap of 1m50.007s), with Ricky Taylor second in the No. 7 Acura, 1m50.284s.

The Acura pair were followed by the Team Joest Mazda RT-24Ps of OIiver Jarvis (1m50.531s in the No. 77) and Harry Tincknell (1m50.837s in the No. 55).

Colin Braun was fifth for Nissan — 1m50.971s in the No. 54 CORE autosport Ligier — followed by five Cadillacs, led by Pipo Derani, 1m51.285s in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Earl Bamber ran 2m02.489s on his final lap in the No. 912 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR to lead GTLM, spoiling a potential 1-2 for the Chip Ganassi Racing Fords. Ryan Briscoe wound up second (2m02.563s) in the No. 67 Ford GT, followed by Dirk Mueller (2m02.680s) in the No. 66. Jan Magnussen was fourth, 2m02.757s in the No. 3 Corvette Racing C7.R.

Jack Hawksworth had the best time of the day in GTD, running 2m05.162s in the No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F GT3. Corey Lewis was second in the No. 48 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3, followed by Ben Keating in the No. 33 Riley Motorsport Wynns Mercedes-AMG GT3.

Matt McMurry led the two LMP2 competitors, running 1m52.792s in the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA Gibson, best lap of the day in the category.

RESULTS

UP NEXT: Saturday opens with Practice 3 for the four WeatherTech Championship classes, a one-hour session beginning at 8:55 a.m. CT. Qualifying begins at 12:35 p.m. CT.

Sunday’s IMSA Road Race Showcase, a two-hour, 40-minute event, begins at 1:35 p.m. CT. The race will be televised on a same-day delay on NBCSN, from 6-9 p.m. ET.