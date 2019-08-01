IndyCar goes hybrid, with Jay Frye

Insights & Analysis 1hr ago
PRUETT: Why hybrids are the right move for IndyCar
I loathe all-electric racing. The whining gearboxes and awkward chirps from screeching tires as drivers whistle by in muted anonymity. Sure, (…)
MEDLAND: Might we finally have a fight on our hands?
You watched the German Grand Prix, right? Please, tell me you did. If you didn’t, I’m not sure highlights can be anything other than the (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 2hr ago
Bagley, Martin, Carlson complete Brickyard VROC field
Sportscar Vintage Racing Association announced today that with the entries of Tom Bagley, John Martin, and Tyce Carlson the field is set (…)
Trans Am 2hr ago
Trans Am returns to Indianapolis Motor Speedway
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli heads into the heart of its season with this weekend’s return visit to the Indianapolis Motor (…)
Formula 1 3hr ago
Red Bull executes better than Ferrari - Verstappen
Max Verstappen says Red Bull seems to execute race weekends better than Ferrari after his two wins in three races heading into the (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Haas drivers talk through recent clashes
Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen have regular discussions and insist their relationship is better than it looks from the outside (…)
Trans Am 5hr ago
Dyson looks ahead to Trans Am at Indy
On the heels of a dominant win at Lime Rock Park on Memorial Day in his No. 20 Plaid Ford Mustang, Chris Dyson is looking to extend his (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Hybrid power coming with new IndyCar engine in 2022
The NTT IndyCar Series will introduce its first hybrid powertrain system in 2022. The series’ initial engine formula plans, announced (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 5hr ago
Gearing up for Monterey Car Week
By this time next week, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will be in final prep mode for the Aug. 10-11 Monterey Pre-Reunion featuring more (…)
Le Mans/WEC 6hr ago
WEC 6H Spa date changed, race contract extended
The 2020 running of the FIA WEC 6 Hours of Spa Francorchamps has been moved forward a week to April 25, away from its traditional May date, (…)
