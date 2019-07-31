Another throwback gem for Darlington: Grand National Scene lives again!

“Grand National Scene” is back. For one week at least.
The once-beloved newspaper ran for 32 years before being last published in 2009, but thanks to the work of Rick Houston and Steve Waid it’s being resurrected for Throwback Weekend at Darlington Raceway. It’s a natural fit, as Houston says on this week’s podcast.
More of what you’ll hear in this episode:
Rick and Steve on how the commemorative issue of Scene came to be and what it will in its 24 pages
Thoughts on the concept of Throwback Weekend and why it’s important for NASCAR history
How their podcast, The Scene Vault, came to be and what goes into producing it
The continued quest to overcome the legal battles to publish the newspaper archive
Plus, remembering some great stories that used to grace the pages of “Scene”
