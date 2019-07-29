Steiner considering team orders for Haas drivers

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said he is considering calling the race from the pit wall after Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen again collided in the German Grand Prix.

Grosjean was attempting to pass Magnussen around the outside under braking for the hairpin, but the pair made contact as they turned in for the corner. As it was wheel-to-wheel, no damage was sustained, but Steiner was left angered by another incident just two weeks after the pair collided and retired at Silverstone, and said he may take drastic measures.

“I think we got lucky that there was no damage, but I didn’t see it properly,” Steiner said. “I want to look at it properly and calm down about it, and then I need to see what I’m going to do. I can talk, but if they don’t listen…

“At the moment I have nothing more to say because I’m not really prepared. I saw it on TV but I didn’t see any more replays, I was just in the debrief, so I will see what are the next steps I can do, because it’s not acceptable. We cannot keep on running into each other in every race, it’s getting old.

“I am just going to call the race, that’s my job now. Tell them what to do.”

Stating he will speak to the two drivers on Thursday in Budapest ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Steiner said he is reluctant to impose such orders, but needs to find a solution in order to allow Haas to work on its car problems after again showing impressive one-lap pace but struggling in race trim in Hockenheim.

“I need to think about it, but there are not many options,” he said. “At some stage something needs to be done, and I normally try to avoid [team orders]. I like racing, I think that’s what we should be doing. But if it always works against us, I can’t keep letting it happen. We were lucky that nothing got (damaged), but it could have happened again.

“It’s a headache. It doesn’t help to find a solution. It doesn’t help to always be constructive, because I’m thinking about things I shouldn’t be thinking about. I should be thinking about everything else. It’s a lot going on, so the more you can focus on your real issues, the better it will be.”