Nine drivers fail NASCAR pre-race tech at Pocono

Nine drivers had their qualifying times disallowed at Pocono Raceway after their cars failed pre-race tech inspection Sunday morning.

All nine will start from the rear of the field in the Gander RV 400.

Three of those who failed had qualified inside the top 10: Austin Dillon, Jimmie Johnson, and William Byron. Dillon’s car then failed a second time, and has also had an engineer ejected for the race.

The other inspection failures were the cars of Michael McDowell (17th), Ryan Blaney (20th), Chris Buescher (28th), Corey LaJoie (30th), Ross Chastain (35th), and Reed Sorenson (36th).

Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano will lead the field to the green flag after 3 p.m. ET. Harvick is still looking for his first career Pocono win.

Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson are in backup cars after crashing in practice on Saturday morning.