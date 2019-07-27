Wagner on Global Mazda MX-5 Cup pole for Saturday

Rookie Gresham Wagner scored his second Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires pole position of the year for Saturday’s (stream at MazdaMotorsports.com 11:25 a.m. ET) Round Seven race.

Wagner’s lap of 1m36.3086s in the No. 8 Sick Sideways Racing entry edged out Robert Stout (No. 28 McCumbee McAleer Racing) by 0.185s. It is the Virginian’s second career-pole, the first coming in Round Four at Barber Motorsports Park.

Stout was second on the time sheets, but was bumped to fourth on the grid for passing under yellow during the qualifying session. As a result, Wagner will share the front row with Robert Noaker (No. 13 Robert Noaker Racing) who won at Mid-Ohio last year and became a Guinness World Record holder for youngest driver to win an IndyCar sanctioned race (14 years-old).

ND1 Championship leader John Dean II was the quickest of the class for older model Mazda MX-5 Cup cars. Dean’s best lap in the No. 16 Sick Sideways Racing car was a 1m36.8956s, good enough for sixth on the grid.

The Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup Round Seven race will be streamed live on MazdaMotorsports.com today, starting at 11:25 a.m. ET.