Kid Rock to kick off 50th anniversary Crandon Off Road World Championships

For 50 consecutive Labor Day weekends, the rolling hills near the tiny hamlet of Crandon, Wisconsin have come to life thanks to the roaring symphony of 900 horsepower trucks as part of the world’s largest short course off-road race. Now this uniquely American Midwest tradition will explode as Crandon International Raceway today announced the appearance of Kid Rock as part of its new “Crandon Rocks” concert series.

Set to take place Friday, August 30th at Crandon International Raceway, the Kid Rock concert has now been officially added to the famed singer’s 2019 tour schedule. His Crandon Rocks performance will incorporate a complete stadium-style production, including world class staging, sound, lighting, video and pyrotechnics executed in pure Kid Rock style.

Tickets for this historic Crandon concert will be available Monday, July 29th beginning at 12:00 noon Central Standard Time at www.crandonrocks.com. In keeping with a time-honored Crandon tradition of providing world-class entertainment for the everyone, tickets for Friday’s day of racing and General Admission to the concert will be just $75.00. In contrast to many modern venues, Crandon Rocks will offer concert goers parking, food and beverages of all types at extremely affordable prices.

In addition, a limited supply of Gold Section tickets at three-tiered pricing will also be offered, which includes reserved seats, private concert entrance, VIP bar and catered food locations as well as a private bathroom facility.

Taking place August 28th through September 1st, this year’s five-day 50th Anniversary Polaris RZR Crandon World Championship Off-Road Races will be the biggest off-road short course race anywhere, with a record crowd of more than 55,000 people expected to attend the weekend celebration. A complete slate of Lucas Oil Midwest Short Course League Pro and Sportsman races is scheduled, as are special events and unique fan experiences including the 2019 Crandon Rocks concert. Sunday September 1st will feature the 4th annual Crandon World Cup, the sport’s richest day of racing that will attract the very best professional drivers and teams all competing on the track’s legendary 1.75-mile course for coveted Crandon World Champion titles.

Kid Rock burst onto the music scene in 1998 with his Devil Without a Cause album and hasn’t looked back. From hit singles like “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy” to “Picture” and “All Summer Long,” the recording artist has blazed his own trail in the music world, having sold over 26 million albums to date. Kid Rock holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold with 150,000 for a run of 10 consecutive sold-out shows, and recently set the Little Caesars Arena attendance record in his hometown of Detroit with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows.

On the heels of this arena success, Kid Rock hit the road in 2018 in support of his first album fully recorded in Nashville, Sweet Southern Sugar, with two hugely successful tours – winter’s American Rock n Roll tour and summer’s Red Blooded Rock n Roll Redneck Extravaganza. The year also saw the release of his first-ever greatest hits project Kid Rock Greatest Hits You Never Saw Coming. Kid Rock remains at the center of media attention in regard to his musical and personal ambitions, leaving his mark in a multitude of genres.

Located just two hours northwest of Green Bay in Wisconsin’s scenic Northwoods, Crandon International Raceway is a 400-plus acre, purpose-built facility known by its three generations of fans as “the Big House.” Since holding its first off-road race in 1970, Crandon has been home to a beloved Labor Day weekend tradition for racers and families alike, with more than 2,200 grass camping sites and lots of downhome entertainment all adding up to an unforgettable and timeless “Crandon Experience.”