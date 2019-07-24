UPDATED: Racing Team Nederland opts for Michelin

Racing Team Nederland — the final team in LMP2 to select which tire manufacturer it will race with throughout the 2019/20 WEC season — has opted to run Michelin’s rubber rather than Goodyear’s, having tested both in Barcelona this week.

Xavier Combet, the head of TDS which is running the Dutch team’s program, said that after sampling both Goodyear and Michelin tires, it was determined Michelin is the best option for the team for the 2019/20 season.

RTN is the only team that has been sampling both tire makers’ wares in Spain. In the first session on Tuesday, RTN’s best time, set by Giedo van der Garde, is understood to have been on Goodyears. F2 driver Nyck de Vries and Frits van Eerd were also comparing the selection of compounds available, with the team’s new signing Job van Uitert joining the team for running today ahead of his partial season campaign, which he told RACER is “a dream come true.”

The Jackie Chan DC Racing and Jota Sport ORECAs – which are both run by Jota’s staff – will run with Goodyear. Team principal Sam Hignett spoke to RACER and revealed that there was a brief discussion internally about whether the team would run Michelins, but it has opted against testing the French rubber.

Jota has a long-standing relationship with Dunlop, which has been replaced by its parent company Goodyear for the upcoming season in LMP2, and “has had many strong results and successes over the years” with the constructors dedicated LMP division. Therefore, Hignett said, “it wasn’t a tough decision.”

High Class Racing, which runs on Dunlops with its ORECA in the European Le Mans Series, has also committed to Goodyear. United Autosports, Signatech Alpine, Cetilar Racing and Cool Racing, meanwhile, are all set to see out the season with Michelin.

Following the Prologue test, the Jota Sport team will stay on for a further private three-day tire test to assist Goodyear in narrowing down its specification selection ahead of Silverstone.