Penalties handed out after New Hampshire Xfinity 200

Lug nut penalties were issued to NASCAR Xfinity Series crew chiefs after New Hampshire.

Under sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels, crew chiefs Mike Shiplett and Jason Burdett both have been fined $5,000. Their respective vehicles did not have one lug nut safe and secure at the end of the race.

Shiplett guided driver Cole Custer and the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing team to a second-place finish in the ROXOR 200 Saturday afternoon. Custer started from the pole.

Burdett’s driver Justin Allgaier started eighth and finished third with the No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet. It was Allgaier’s eighth top-five finish of the season, and he moved up to fourth in the point standings.

These were the only two penalties handed down after the Xfinity and Cup Series races at New Hampshire.

All three series will be in action this weekend, with Xfinity in Iowa and both the Gander Outdoors Truck and Monster Energy Cup series in Pocono.