IndyCar team co-owner Marshall on the mend

New NTT IndyCar Series team co-owner Richard Marshall is on the mend after a bad fall last weekend at Eldora. The Clauson Marshall Racing entrant, whose driver Pippa Mann finished 16th in the team’s Indianapolis 500 debut last May, fell from atop the Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing hauler during the Kings Royal World of Outlaws event.

According to an injury update released by the team, Marshall “was transported to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio,” where it was revealed “he sustained fractures to the C2, C3, and C4 vertebrae that did not require surgery.”

Although no timeline was given on Marshall’s recovery, the update closed by noting, “Richard will be back at the track in the near future.”

Tim Clauson, Marshall’s partner in the CMR Indy 500 effort, made it clear that if the backing can be found to return in 2020 with Mann behind the wheel, he’d like to make it an annual tradition.

“Our goal would be to go back next year and in future years,” Clauson said. “And I think that with Pippa’s help, we’ve laid down an incredible foundation to build upon.”