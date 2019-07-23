Crew chief swap at Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports has announced crew changes to the Nos. 36 and 38 teams that will take effect immediately.

The team announced via Twitter that it will switch crew chiefs and crews for the No. 36 and No. 38 teams of Matt Tifft and David Ragan respectively. Seth Barbour will take lead on the No. 36 team, and Mike Kelley will head the No. 38.

In his third season with the team, Ragan is 30th in points and without a top 10 finish. He has an average finish of 26th, with three laps led and three DNFs.

Barbour is in his third season as a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series crew chief, having spent 19 races in 2017 working with former FRM driver Landon Cassill. He was paired with Ragan last season.

FRM expanded to three cars this season with the addition of Tifft, who is competing for Rookie of the Year honors. Tifft has one top 10 finish through the season’s first 20 races, and an average finish of 26.9 with one lap led and two DNFs.

Veteran leader Kelley joined the organization alongside Tifft this season. After a long tenure with Roush Fenway Racing — most recently in the Xfinity Series — this is Kelley’s second full season as a Cup Series crew chief after working with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. back in 2014, and for one race in 2016.

The organization’s third car with Michael McDowell is 27th in points with one top five and one top 10 finish.