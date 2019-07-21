Nick Harrison, Kaulig Racing crew chief, dies at 37

Nick Harrison, the crew chief for Justin Haley in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has died. He was 37. Kaulig Racing announced the news on its Twitter page Sunday morning.
Harrison had been working with Rookie of the Year contender Haley (pictured at right, above, with Harrison) and the No. 11 Chevrolet team this season. He’d been atop the pit box for Saturday afternoon’s race at New Hampshire where Haley started and finished 13th.
This was Harrison’s first season with Kaulig after spending the last five years at Richard Childress Racing. Last year, Harrison had been the crew chief of the No. 3 RCR Chevrolet.
In 184 starts as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series, Harrison earned five wins between Kurt Busch, Paul Menard, and Austin Dillon. He also worked with other drivers throughout his career such as Ryan Newman, Jamie McMurray, Ty Dillon, Kevin Harvick, and Brendan Gaughan.
Harrison also worked with many recognizable names in the NASCAR Cup Series. He began his crew chief career in 2010 working with Landon Cassill and Bobby Labonte, making 120 career starts until 2014. In that time, Harrison spent nearly a full season calling the shots for Kurt Busch when the former series champion drove for Phoenix Racing in 2012.
Among those Harrison called Cup Series races for were Bill Elliott, AJ Allmendinger, Kurt Busch, Justin Allgaier, and Regan Smith. Harrison also had one win in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series in three starts as a crew chief.
Comments