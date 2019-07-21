Nick Harrison, Kaulig Racing crew chief, dies at 37

Nick Harrison, the crew chief for Justin Haley in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, has died. He was 37. Kaulig Racing announced the news on its Twitter page Sunday morning.

A statement from Kaulig Racing team owner, Matt Kaulig, and President, Chris Rice: pic.twitter.com/kTUoLJA88m — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) July 21, 2019

Harrison had been working with Rookie of the Year contender Haley (pictured at right, above, with Harrison) and the No. 11 Chevrolet team this season. He’d been atop the pit box for Saturday afternoon’s race at New Hampshire where Haley started and finished 13th.

This was Harrison’s first season with Kaulig after spending the last five years at Richard Childress Racing. Last year, Harrison had been the crew chief of the No. 3 RCR Chevrolet.

In 184 starts as a crew chief in the Xfinity Series, Harrison earned five wins between Kurt Busch, Paul Menard, and Austin Dillon. He also worked with other drivers throughout his career such as Ryan Newman, Jamie McMurray, Ty Dillon, Kevin Harvick, and Brendan Gaughan.

Harrison also worked with many recognizable names in the NASCAR Cup Series. He began his crew chief career in 2010 working with Landon Cassill and Bobby Labonte, making 120 career starts until 2014. In that time, Harrison spent nearly a full season calling the shots for Kurt Busch when the former series champion drove for Phoenix Racing in 2012.

Among those Harrison called Cup Series races for were Bill Elliott, AJ Allmendinger, Kurt Busch, Justin Allgaier, and Regan Smith. Harrison also had one win in the Gander Outdoors Truck Series in three starts as a crew chief.

Not just a crew chief, but a friend to everyone who knew him. I, and everyone at Kaulig Racing are devastated. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/bXvQF973DG — Justin Haley (@Justin_Haley_) July 21, 2019

Words can’t describe how I feel about @NickHarrison111. The man was one of the first people to believe in me in the Cup series. He gave me an opportunity to drive for James Finch which gave me confidence to believe in myself at the top level. We were able to win the together… — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) July 21, 2019

multiple times in @XfinityRacing and a win in @NASCAR_Trucks. My favorite thing to this day to hear over the radio was his voice saying Hauling Balls. I hope today I hear it on the radio as we give it all we got on the track today for Nick. 🙏🏻 — Austin Dillon (@austindillon3) July 21, 2019

This is crazy. Said hey to Nick yesterday on the grid. One of the few guys that always said hello to me every time I saw him. He helped us out big time in 2014 when he was with @RCRracing. Heartbreaking to lose such a great guy & racer. https://t.co/U8gKeJmmjP — Tommy Joe Martins (@TommyJoeMartins) July 21, 2019

I'm so sad to see this. I was fortunate to work with Nick driving for James Finch. Nick was one of the most fun people I was ever around at the racetrack. Prayers with the team and the Harrison family. Very sad……. https://t.co/QhIUf7JZBN — AJ Allmendinger (@AJDinger) July 21, 2019

Shocked to say the least. I’ve known Nick for many years. Was a good, smart man you always wanted to stop and talk to. RIP brother you’ll be missed! https://t.co/gAMtHOfwhI — Jeremy Clements (@JClements51) July 21, 2019

Nick was one of the happiest, biggest personalities in the garage. This is devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers to his family 🙏🏻 https://t.co/sz6LqQ767h — Kaz Grala (@KazGrala) July 21, 2019