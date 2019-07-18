This week in Mazda Motorsports, July 19

A big weekend for club racers with three SCCA Majors, two endurance series and NASA

Most of the pro Mazda racers had the weekend off, but it was astoundingly busy for club racers and autocrossers, with more than 50 wins in Mazdas across the country. SCCA’s Solo Championship Tour was in action in Packwood, Wash.; there was a trio of SCCA U.S. Majors Tour events; NASA raced at Lime Rock Park; and two endurance series were burning up tracks in Indy, Georgia and Minnesota.

Packwood Tire Rack SCCA Champ Tour

The first of two consecutive national autocross events in Packwood, Wash., the Championship Tour attracted a healthy number of entrants to the Hampton Mills Old Lumber Yard. Miatas swept the top of the C Street classes, with Maurice Velandia leading the charge in C Street in his 2016 MX-5. Jean Clayton was the only entrant in CSL, bringing home the win in her 2006 MX-5. ND Miatas also swept the Street Touring Roadster classes, with 2016s taking both victories. Austin Clark came from Boise, Idaho, to compete, and ended up besting Mark Ayers by less than half a second over the two courses. Lynn Ayers won STRL.

Other Mazda class winners include Eric Stoltz in a 1992 Miata squeaking out a victory in Street Touring Sport by only 0.155sec. Steve O’Blenes came up from Southern California to win D Street Prepared in an RX-8, beating Jodi Fordahl in the same car. Bob Bundy led a podium sweep of Miatas in Super Street Modified, and Ron Bauer took the D Prepared victory.

SCCA Majors

It was a big weekend for SCCA racers as they attempt to qualify for the Runoffs and gather Conference points as the season winds down. The U.S. Majors Tour had events at Road America, Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park and Heartland Park Topeka.

At Thompson for the New England Region event, only Jonathan Goring scored a double win among Mazda racers, claiming the Spec Miata victory both days. RX-8 drivers won Touring 4 both days, with Raymond Blethen winning on Saturday and Brian Reilly taking victory on Sunday. James Ashe took GT3 in an RX-7 on Saturday, and Whitfield Gregg left with the Super Touring Under win in his Miata.