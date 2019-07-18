The Week In Sports Cars, July 18, with Graham Goodwin and Stephen Kilbey

Formula 1 6hr ago
Australian Grand Prix to stay in Melbourne until 2025
The Australian Grand Prix will remain in Melbourne until at least 2025 after extending its contract with Formula 1 for a further two years. (…)
Trans Am 6hr ago
Continued growth for Trans Am in 2019
From racing in front of large crowds as part of the blockbuster NTT IndyCar Series events, to signing new long-term partnerships, to (…)
IndyCar 6hr ago
Norman aiming for 2020 IndyCar graduation
Andretti Autosport Indy Lights driver Ryan Norman is working on a graduation plan that would take the Ohio native from the Road To Indy (…)
Insights & Analysis 8hr ago
PRUETT: New Corvette C8.R leads intriguing GTLM class of 2020
What might IMSA’s GT Le Mans class look like when we rock up to Daytona in early January for the Roar Before the 24? The upcoming (…)
Formula 1 10hr ago
Binotto sees Red Bull improvement as motivation for Ferrari
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is using the performance of Red Bull as a motivating factor for his own team as both look to close the (…)
Formula 1 10hr ago
Stewards were not more lenient at Silverstone - Masi
FIA race director Michael Masi insists the British Grand Prix stewards were not more lenient compared to previous races this season. (…)
Formula 1 10hr ago
Gasly feels he’s made ‘massive step forward in every area’
Pierre Gasly says he made “a massive step forward in every area” at the British Grand Prix as he equaled the best result of his Formula (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 11hr ago
Concours of America offering seminars and more
The July 26-28 Concours of America — hosted at the Inn at St. John’s in Plymouth, Mich. — will mark its 41st year by honoring (…)
North American Racing 13hr ago
Resilience Racing opens doors to the sport for disabled vets
Improvise. Adapt. Overcome. Central to their training, these words inspire U.S. Marines and ensure their success in combat and in life. (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 13hr ago
Bobby Labonte enters VROC Pro-Am at IMS
Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) announced today that Bobby Labonte, one of the biggest names in the annals of NASCAR history, has (…)
