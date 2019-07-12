Wilwood Disc Brakes announces new forged aluminum racing ProHubs for the Mazda MX-5 Miata

Wilwood’s forged aluminum racing ProHub for the 1990-2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata provides a lightweight and fully user-serviceable option, with measurably increased strength and durability over aftermarket OE-type steel replacement hubs.

The innovative ProHub design eliminates the one-piece sealed ball hub bearing design, providing a direct bolt-on option that accommodates any brake package configured for the stock spindle and hub. A uniquely designed spindle collar and lock-nut system incorporates separate and wider spaced inner and outer tapered roller bearings for added hub support and increased load carrying capacity. Regular bearing lubrication and maintenance is simplified, while providing fully manual and infinite adjustment to the bearing preload.

MSRP is $699.99