Movie trailer: Blink of an Eye

Based on the NY Times bestselling book and directed by Paul Taublieb, Blink of an Eye is a documentary about Michael Waltrip, his journey to a complex victory, and his star-crossed friendship with the iconic driver, Dale Earnhardt.

The story begins when Michael leaves his small Kentucky town to follow in the footsteps of his brother Darrell, to make it as race car driver. Michael gets help from the legendary Richard Petty, but then proceeds to race 462 times without a win — the longest losing streak in NASCAR. Despite this, Earnhardt puts him in one of his cars in the 2001 Daytona 500. On the last lap, the running order is Michael in first, Earnhardt’s son Dale Jr. in second, and Earnhardt himself in third. Earnhardt blocks the field of 40 cars behind him to protect Michael and Jr. As Michael takes the checkered flag, Earnhardt is swept up in what looks to be minor crash. Michael is ecstatic and waits for a hug from his friend. It never comes as Earnhardt was killed in his wreck.

In the next weeks, Michael wrestles with guilt and questioning his victory. July that year finds Michael and Jr.back at Daytona for the summer race. Michael yearns for another victory. However, what he proceeds to do, in Earnhardt’s memory, shocks everyone.

The movie opens in theaters nationwide September 12. For more information, visit www.blinkofaneyefilm.com.