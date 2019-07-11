Van Uitert joins Racing Team Nederland for Silverstone and Shanghai

Current European Le Mans Series championship leader Job van Uitert is set to join Racing Team Nederland for two FIA WEC races during the upcoming 2019/20 season.

The Dutchman, who currently competes with G-Drive Racing full-time in the ELMS driving its Aurus 01, will race with the Dutch team in the season-opening race at Silverstone and in the 6 Hours of Shanghai in its new TDS-run ORECA 07 Gibson.

At Silverstone, he will be stepping in for Nyck de Vries, who has a Formula 2 clash. At Shanghai, he will race in place of team owner Frits van Eerd who cannot make the trip due to other commitments. This means that at Shanghai, the team will field a line-up of de Vries, van Uitert and van der Garde.

“Ever since my first steps in motorsport Frits van Eerd has supported me,” van Uitert told RACER. “And now I am incredibly happy and grateful to be joining Racing Team Nederland for Silverstone and Shanghai. We have a great team and I believe we will have a great shot at success in both races.”

Van Uitert’s ELMS program with G-Drive Racing will not be affected by him joining RTN. At Silverstone, he will be on double-duty, racing in both the ELMS and the WEC races during the weekend.