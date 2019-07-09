Inside the Sports Car Paddock, July 9, the Goodwood Special

It’s the 22nd installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show and we have a special feature consisting of 10 conversations from last weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, captured by Graham Goodwin.
Interviews:
Guy Smith and Steven Kane – on two different generations of Bentley racer, on the 2003 Le Mans winner, and the effort for the Bentley centenary at Spa 24 Hours (starts at 4m33s)
Alexander Sims – on Formula E and his wish to continue as part of the BMW endurance lineup in GT racing (11m40s)
Oliver Bryant – on racing his family-owned Roush Mustang Trans-Am (16m14s)
Stefan Mucke – on working on his father’s Zakspped Capri and his prospects post-Ford GT (20m23s)
Frank Biela – on running up the hill in the ex-IMSA Audi 90 Quattro (24m10s)
Mike Conway – on Le Mans, IMSA and the WEC season to come, and the Hypercar test mule. (28m30s)
Ant Davidson – on the coming WEC campaign and driving the 2009 Brawn F1 car (34m52s)
Tom Kristensen – just being Tom Kristensen! (43m56s)
Chris Reinke – on the new GT2 Audi R8 LMS GT2 and its place in the sport (50m07s)
Eric van de Poele – going up the hill in an ex-DTM BMW E30 M3 – and his loathing of the driver ranking system (56m15s)
