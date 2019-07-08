Strong 40-car TC America field headed for PIR

A strong 40-car TC America field is set to compete July 12-14 at Portland International Raceway, part of the 59th Annual Rose Cup Races presented by Fastlife.TV. Featuring machinery from 10 of the world’s leading OEM manufacturers piloted by a diverse mix of both up-and-coming racers and former series champions, the weekend will showcase two 40-minute TC contests and two identically timed TCR/TCA races at the 12-turn 1.945-mile road course.

Hurczyn/FCP Euro look to continue TCR dominance in Oregon

In the overall TCR class, Volkswagen Golf GTI team FCP Euro come into the Portland weekend having dominated the season thus far. Michael Hurczyn in the team’s No. 71 machine has not finished outside of the top three in any race this season, and he leads the driver’s championship with 152 points. Hurczyn’s teammate Nate Vincent (No. 72 Golf GTI TCR) sits second with 112 points. The team sits atop the team standings, while VW leads the manufacturer’s category.

Looking to challenge the two FCP Euro drivers are James Walker (No. 34 Risi Competizione Alfa Romeo Giulietta), third in the points, and Mason Filippi (Copeland Motorsports No. 12 Hyundai Veloster N), currently fourth.

Other TCR entries include Michael McCann Jr. (No. 3 McCann Racing Audi Sport RS3 LMS) and series Round 7 winner Victor Gonzalez (No. 99 VGMC Racing Honda Civic Type-R).

In TCR Cup, Bryan Putt, driver of the No. 15 eEuroparts.com ROWE Racing Audi Sport RS3 LMS (DSG), leads coming into the weekend with 169 points. Putt’s efforts have helped Audi slot into second in the Manufacturer’s Championship standings.

McCann’s teammate Christian Cole (No. 27 Audi Sport RS3 LMS [DSG]) lies second.

Rounding out the TCR Cup field is Stephen Vajda in the No. 18 EXR Team by Premat Audi Sport RS3 LMS (DSG).

Former champs ready for TC showdown

In TC, former 2015 TCB champion Johan Schwartz holds a slim, 10-point lead in the driver’s standings, his No. 80 Rooster Hall Racing BMW M240iR Cup racking up three victories this season. Teammate and Portland native Steve Streimer comes into the weekend third with 61 points and will look to secure a victory at his home track in the No. 81 Rooster Hall Racing BMW, while Richard Zulman will drive the team’s third entry, No. 84.

Toby Grahovec, the 2016 TC champion, currently sits second overall with 90 points. Grahovec has five second place finishes in six races in the No. 26 Classic BMW BMW M240iR Cup, and will look to score his first win of 2019 at Portland. His teammate, Shaun Webster, will pilot the No. 31 BMW.

Fresh off his first career series win in Round 6, Cameron Evans will drive the No. 82 Copart / BimmerWorld Racing BMW M240iR Cup, while teammate Chandler Hull will race the team’s No. 94.

Auto Technic Racing brings two BMW M240iR Cups to Portland for Robert Nimkoff (No. 20) and Tom Capizzi (No. 52), and the No. 21 M235iR Cup for John Allen.

Joseph Federl (No. 23) and Mark Brummond (No. 32) will pilot the two TechSport Racing Nissan 370z’s.

Completing the TC field are Greg Nitzkowski (No. 09 DRS Dynamic Racing Solutions BMW M240iR Cup); Moisey Uretsky (No. 55 Murillo Racing BMW M235iR Cup); and Peter Atwater (No. 66 NULITE BMW M240iR Cup).

Wittmer and Maxson set for TCA duel

In the TCA class, Canadian Nick Wittmer leads a five-car contingent from TechSport Racing. Wittmer has won four of the first six class races this season and sits atop the driver’s championship standings with 112 points. He’ll drive No. 91 Subaru BRZ tS, while teammates Damon Surzyshyn (No. 22), Robert Crocker (No. 24), P.J. Groenke (No. 44) and Ben Bettenhausen (No. 95) all look to keep TechSport and Subaru atop both the team and manufacturer’s standings.

Tyler Maxson swept Sonoma with back-to-back wins and carries momentum into the weekend only 11 points behind Wittmer. He’ll pilot the No. 74 Copeland Motorsports Mazda Global MX5 Cup ND.2, with teammate Dinah Weisberg in the No. 50.

MINI JCW Team’s Mark Pombo sits third overall in the standings and will pilot the No. 59 MINI Cooper JCW in Portland. Pombo’s teammate, Nate Norenberg, fifth in points will drive the No. 60.

X-Factor Racing brings a four-car Honda Civic Si team, Chris Haldeman in the No. 69 machine, tied with Pombo for fifth in points. The team’s other drivers are Stephen Jeu (No. 02), Cole Ciraulo (No. 25) and Taylor Hagler (No. 77).

Mazda is represented by Ian Lacy Racing, with Jenny Gannett in the No. 10 Mazda Global MX5 Cup ND.2, and Ives Motorsports, with Jose DaSilva in the similar No. 07.

Rounding out the TCA field is Sally McNulty driving the No. 780 #TEAMSALLY Honda Civic Si.

On-track action begins Friday, July 12, with the first TC practice session of the weekend at 8:55 a.m. (all times PDT), followed by the first TCR/TCA practice at 9:25 a.m.

The first TC race of the weekend is scheduled to go green on Saturday at 10:25 a.m., while the first TCR/TCA race is scheduled to start later that day at 4 p.m.

All races will be streamed live on TCAmerica.us. CBS Sports Network coverage for TC America races at Portland airs July 24 starting at 7 pm EDT. Check your local listings for additional broadcast time and channel information.