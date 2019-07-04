Inside the Sports Car Paddock, July 3

It’s the 21st installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show and we open with CORE autosport race engineer Jeff Braun with an engineering preview of IMSA’s trip to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, and close with insights on Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems,
Braun’s followed by IMSA racer/BimmerWorld team owner James Clay, Mazda Motorsports boss John Doonan, Motorsports In Action IMSA team owner Eric Kerub, and Ligier’s Pierre Nicolet.
Interviews:
Jeff Braun (starts at 3m37s)
James Clay, on competing at Watkins Glen and at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on the same weekend. (31m52s)
John Doonan, on Mazda winning its first IMSA DPi race. (44m48s)
Eric Kerub, on MIA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge season so far, racing the McLaren 570S GT4, and IMSA GTD (55m30s)
Pierre Nicolet, on Ligier’s new LMP3 chassis and thoughts on Hypercar and DPi 2.0. (1h12m17s)
