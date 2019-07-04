Inside the Sports Car Paddock, July 3

It’s the 21st installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show and we open with CORE autosport race engineer Jeff Braun with an engineering preview of IMSA’s trip to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, and close with insights on Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems,

Braun’s followed by IMSA racer/BimmerWorld team owner James Clay, Mazda Motorsports boss John Doonan, Motorsports In Action IMSA team owner Eric Kerub, and Ligier’s Pierre Nicolet.

Interviews: