Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Inside the Sports Car Paddock, July 3

Image by Dole/LAT

Inside the Sports Car Paddock, July 3

Podcasts

Inside the Sports Car Paddock, July 3

By 7 minutes ago

By: |

It’s the 21st installment of the Inside The Sports Car Paddock interview show and we open with CORE autosport race engineer Jeff Braun with an engineering preview of IMSA’s trip to Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, and close with insights on Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems,

Braun’s followed by IMSA racer/BimmerWorld team owner James Clay, Mazda Motorsports boss John Doonan, Motorsports In Action IMSA team owner Eric Kerub, and Ligier’s Pierre Nicolet.

Interviews:

  1. Jeff Braun (starts at 3m37s)
  2. James Clay, on competing at Watkins Glen and at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on the same weekend. (31m52s)
  3. John Doonan, on Mazda winning its first IMSA DPi race. (44m48s)
  4. Eric Kerub, on MIA’s Michelin Pilot Challenge season so far, racing the McLaren 570S GT4, and IMSA GTD (55m30s)
  5. Pierre Nicolet, on Ligier’s new LMP3 chassis and thoughts on Hypercar and DPi 2.0. (1h12m17s)

IMSA, Podcasts

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home