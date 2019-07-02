ND1/ND2 MX-5 Fast Facts: Autocross

Where the 4th generation Miata plays in SCCA autocross and how to extract the most speed out of it

The 2016-2018 Mazda Miata MX-5 (ND1) has been a powerhouse in C Street (CS), Street Touring Roadster (STR), and thanks to Ron Bauer, it has also proven to be a car to have in B Street Prepared (BSP).

With the higher horsepower 2019+ Mazda Miata MX-5 (ND2) having hit the US market in 2018, Mazda Motorsports brought an ND2 MX-5 to the 2018 SCCA Solo Nationals, outfitting it with competition parts, to get a better feel for where it will fit in autocross competition. The test team included SCCA Solo National Champions Deana Kelley, Julian Garfield, Tara Johns, John Hunter and Ron Bauer.

Although the ND2 is now available, the ND1 remains a competitive option in SCCA Autocross. With CS and STR being two of the monster classes in SCCA autocross, this featured piece focuses on these classes, for which competition parts are eligible. For additional classing information, refer to the SCCA autocross rules here.

C Street

Eligible ND MX-5s: ND1 & ND2



Additional Mazdas Eligible: