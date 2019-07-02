Cup Series and Xfinity crew chiefs penalized post-Chicago

Crew chiefs in both the NASCAR Xfinity and Monster Energy Cup Series were fined for lug nut violations after weekend races at Chicagoland Speedway.

Denny Hamlin’s crew chief, Chris Gabehart, has been fined $10,000. There was one lug nut not secure on the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota at the conclusion of the Camping World 400 on Sunday night. Hamlin finished 15th.

In the Xfinity Series, race-winning crew chief Mike Shiplett was issued a $5,000 fine for one lug nut not secure on the No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Cole Custer.

Custer dominated Saturday’s Camping World 300, leading 151 of 200 laps en route to winning for the fourth time this season. Custer is now tied with Christopher Bell for the most wins in the series.

These were the only two penalties following the NASCAR tripleheader at Chicagoland.