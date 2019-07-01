Mazda's breakthrough IMSA victory

Mazda RT24-Ps finish first and second at Sahlen’s Six Hours Of the Glen

Mazda Team Joest has won its first Daytona Prototype international race in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, with a dominating run that saw the Soul Red Crystal Mazda RT24-Ps finish first and second at the Sahlen’s Six Hours Of The Glen.

The No. 77 Mazda RT24-P started the race at Watkins Glen International from pole position after Oliver Jarvis set a new course record for the DPi class in Saturday’s qualifying session. Jarvis led from the start, and both the No. 77 Mazda RT24-P driven by Jarvis, Timo Bernhard and Tristan Nunez, as well as the No. 55 Mazda RT24-P driven by Harry Tincknell, Jonathan Bomarito and Olivier Pla led throughout the first five hours of the race.

Read the full story at MazdaMotorsports.com