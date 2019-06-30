All but Tifft pass Cup inspection at Chicagoland

The Camping World 400 starting line-up is now official with only one car having an issue during inspection.

The No. 36 Front Row Motorsports Ford of Matt Tifft was the only car that failed Sunday morning. Tifft had clocked in 22nd fastest during qualifying but his time has been disallowed and he’s been moved to last, 38th, on the starting grid. The car passed inspection on its second attempt.

Austin Dillon and Kevin Harvick locked down the front row at Chicagoland Speedway. Dillon picked up his third pole of the season during single-car qualifying Saturday evening. It is Dillon’s first pole at Chicagoland.

Harvick, a former winner at Chicagoland, starts on the front row for the fifth time this year. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver enters the day still seeking what has become an elusive first win of the season.

Daniel Hemric, Jimmie Johnson, and Kurt Busch make up the rest of the top five. Defending race winner Kyle Busch will come from the 17th position.

William Byron will drop to the rear of the field for the start after an engine change was made in his Chevrolet.

NASCAR has moved up the start time of today’s race to 3:02 p.m. ET because of the chance of rain. The race will be official once it reaches the conclusion of Stage 2.